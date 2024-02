LIVE PSV - Borussia Dortmund | Luuk de Jong maakt 1-1 na goedkoop gegeven penalty

Most goals scored in a single campaign for PSV since 2005/06:



◎ 32 - Luuk de Jong (2015/16)

◎ 32 - Luuk de Jong (2018/19)

◎ 28 - Memphis Depay (2014/15)

◉ 28 - Luuk de Jong (2023/24)



