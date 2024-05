In Hungarian u-14 League. The second position team, Kerekegyházi SE, need 42 goals in their last match of the season to win the league by goal difference. They ended up winning 43-1 against Pãlmonostora SE. 😃

Match Fixing ndaQ🤣🤣 43buts muri game 1 pic.twitter.com/Cis5dxAmlW