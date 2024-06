Bizarre discussie op Roland Garros: 'Zullen we wisselen of gaan we door met deze vrouw?'

Hubi Hurkacz wasn’t happy with the umpire in his match against Grigor Dimitrov.



He spoke to Grigor about swapping her out for another umpire💀



Hubi makes a gesture indicating a replacement.



Hubi: “G? You wanna make a change? Or you wanna continue with the lady here?”



Grigor:… pic.twitter.com/Uxk5TEitw9