Women modify their looks by means of makeup and increasingly often plastic surgery in precisely this way because a critical mass of men is actively *rewarding* that exact look (and is lying about it).



Example no. 1853138:

Swiss football player Alisha Lehmann (2018 vs. 2024). https://t.co/3OgmK8jbK6 pic.twitter.com/ra4eAHoRpJ