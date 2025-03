Complete gekte in Göttingen: topdarter stort ter aarde na maken van rekenfout op cruciaal moment

European Tour heritage! 😂😂



I'm not sure we have the words to describe our opening game of the day in Gottingen...



Cameron Menzies booked his place in the quarter-finals with a remarkable deciding-leg victory over Mike De Decker!



📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 #ET2 pic.twitter.com/Ci8cghE9Fz