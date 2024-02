Roemloos einde voor dartlegende Phil Taylor: uitgeschakeld in eerste ronde senioren-WK

𝗕𝗜𝗟𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗟 𝗦𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗦 𝗢𝗙𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗥 🇩🇪



Phil Taylor hits back from two sets down to force a decider but Manfred Bilderl holds his nerve to seal a memorable 3-2 victory on his World Seniors debut!#WorldSeniorsDarts pic.twitter.com/Yj30AcYMpz