Taco van der Hoorn ervaart na tien maanden nog steeds de gevolgen van zijn hersenschudding

MEDICAL UPDATE: Taco van der Hoorn



9 months since his crash in Tour of Flanders, Taco is still recovering from his concussion & closely monitored.



He briefly joined the team on training camp in January, however he can't return in the peloton yet.



