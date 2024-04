Lastige loting voor Raymond van Barneveld in Oostenrijk, Michael van Gerwen wacht mogelijk Nederlands onderonsje

The Euro Tour heads to Austria this weekend! 🇦🇹



The draw and schedule of play for the https://t.co/cgXAxcnwmh Austrian Darts Open (ET5) has been confirmed!



Who will claim glory in Graz? 🏆



👉 https://t.co/x6L5s98Ph5 pic.twitter.com/bkRRHZedx0