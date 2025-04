Tennisster zorgt voor bizar moment tijdens wedstrijd: 'Ze stinkt heel erg'

GBs Harriet Dart in her WTA 250 match today in Rouen v 21 year old Lois Bosson from France asked the umpire if her opponent "could wear some deodorant as she smells so bad". 👀



Dart went on to lose the match against the world ranked 303 6-0, 6-3. pic.twitter.com/w3JtIWz8lw