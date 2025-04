Nieuw dartsland in opkomst? Verrassend land maakt debuut op World Cup of Darts

🇦🇷⭐ History has been written in South America: Argentina will make it's debut at the World Cup of Darts 2025.



The duo of Jesus Salate and Victor Guillin recorded averages of 84.82, 85.17 and 80.19 in their last three games, securing their spot in Frankfurt.



